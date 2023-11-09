Find the Best Deals this Black Friday at Walmart and Best Buy

Black Friday is here, and shoppers are already scrambling to find the best deals. If you’re looking to score big this year, look no further than Walmart and Best Buy. These retail giants are offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics to home appliances.

At Walmart, early Black Friday shoppers were treated to some amazing deals. According to our data, the most sought-after items included the $69 AirPods 2nd gen, the newly launched PS5 Slim (which came with a free Spider-Man 2 game), and the $1,000 Samsung Frame TV. Other popular items included the $50 PS5 DualSense controllers, the $35 Air Fryer, and the $250 off Dyson cordless vacuum. It’s safe to say that Walmart’s early Black Friday sale was a massive success.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy is also offering some incredible discounts. From TVs to laptops, Best Buy has something for everyone. Their Black Friday deals include discounts on Apple products, gaming laptops, and 4K OLED TVs. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, Best Buy has you covered.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which is typically the fourth Thursday in November. This year, Black Friday is on November 26, 2021.

2. What time do Walmart and Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Store hours may vary, but Walmart and Best Buy are known for opening early on Black Friday. It’s best to check their websites or contact your local store for the exact opening times.

3. Are the deals available online?

Yes, both Walmart and Best Buy offer online deals in addition to in-store promotions. You can shop from the comfort of your own home and still take advantage of the amazing discounts.

4. How long do Black Friday deals last?

Black Friday deals typically last for a limited time, usually spanning the weekend following Thanksgiving. However, it’s important to note that some deals may sell out quickly, so it’s best to shop early to ensure you don’t miss out.

Black Friday is the perfect time to snag great deals on your favorite products. Whether you’re looking for electronics, home appliances, or gaming consoles, be sure to check out the offerings at Walmart and Best Buy. Don’t miss out on the chance to save big this holiday season!