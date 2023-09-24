Secret Codes in WhatsApp Messages: What Do They Mean?

WhatsApp has become increasingly popular over the years with its frequent updates and new communication features. Users have found creative ways to chat with their contacts, whether it’s through sending stickers or recording voice messages. One trend that has emerged is the use of secret codes, where a combination of numbers holds a special meaning.

One such code that has been circulating on social media is “14324”. It is said to be an affectionate declaration commonly shared among teenagers. Translated into English, it means “I love you so much”. Each number in the code represents a word: 1 for “I”, 4 for “love”, 3 for “you”, 2 for “so”, and 4 again for “much”. Through this combination, the code “14324” takes on a sweet and friendly meaning.

Another code that has gained attention is “1087”. It is being shared on TikTok and is said to convey a message of longing for the past. In English, it translates to “I Miss the Old Us”. However, it is said that only a select few people are capable of sharing this code, as it refers to times when individuals were younger than they are now.

There are several other codes that users employ to express different emotions or messages. For example, “124” stands for “I miss you”, while “910” represents “Sorry, I hurt you”, expressing an apology for causing harm. The code “280” is often used to convey the phrase “Be mine”.

These secret codes have become a creative means of communication among WhatsApp users, adding an element of excitement and mystery to their conversations. It’s interesting to see how users have found ways to express their emotions discreetly. So, keep an eye out for any hidden codes in your WhatsApp messages – you never know what secret messages you might find!

