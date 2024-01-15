Pakistan Cricket: Mismanagement and the Loss of Talent

Summary: The mismanagement within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is resulting in the decline of talent and the deterioration of the team’s performance. From the poor selection of coaches to the mishandling of star players, the PCB’s chaotic administration is affecting the future of cricket in Pakistan.

In recent years, Pakistan cricket has experienced a significant downturn. The team’s underwhelming performance in multilateral tournaments, such as the Asia Cup and the World Cup, can be attributed to the chaos within the PCB. The Zaka Ashraf administration, touted as one of the worst in decades, has brought about detrimental changes that have affected the team’s stability and success.

Zaka Ashraf began his tenure destabilizing the team management, dismissing coaches Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn, despite their previous successful performance in the Sri Lanka Tests. His questionable decisions continued with public attacks on key players like Babar and a public inquisition of multiple individuals right before the World Cup.

The hiring of Mohammad Hafeez, who lacks coaching credentials, as a coach and selectors like Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, and Salman Butt, known for their tarnished reputations, has only further added to the mismanagement. The departure of competent and dedicated individuals within the PCB has made way for nepotism and incompetence.

Notable players like Babar and Shaheen have suffered the consequences of the mismanagement. Babar’s mental state has been destroyed due to unnecessary pressure, affecting his performance. Shaheen, on the other hand, has faced physical damage due to mismanaged rehab and rushed return from injury. The mishandling of these talented players raises concerns about the treatment of other cricketers within Pakistan.

Pakistan must learn from other cricketing nations that prioritize the well-being and development of their players. Countries like Australia, India, and England adopt strategic approaches, managing the workload of their key players and preserving their physical and mental health. Pakistan’s failure to do the same raises questions about the future prospects of emerging talents like Khurram Shahzad, whose potential may be compromised due to mismanagement.

To ensure the success of Pakistan cricket, significant changes must be made within the PCB. Proper selection processes, competent coaching staff, and a supportive environment for players are crucial for nurturing talent and reclaiming the team’s glory. It is time for Pakistan cricket to seize control of the situation and end the cycle of mismanagement.