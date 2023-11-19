Exploring the Integration of WeChat Pay HK and “羊城通”

WeChat Pay HK, a subsidiary of Tencent (700), has recently announced its official integration with the popular payment system “羊城通” in Guangzhou, China. This development aims to provide convenient payment options for the increasing number of Hong Kong residents traveling to Guangzhou. Users can now utilize the “羊城通乘車碼” mini-program or the “羊城通” app to make payments in Hong Kong dollars with WeChat Pay HK.

To access the “羊城通” service, users can enter the “羊城通乘車碼” mini-program within WeChat or download the dedicated “羊城通” app. Once users have successfully activated their travel codes, they can conveniently pay for public transportation through WeChat Pay HK.

Upon activation, users gain access to all modes of public transportation in Guangzhou, including the metro, buses, water buses, and trams. Additionally, users can also use the “羊城通” system for commuting in the Foshan area, encompassing the metro and buses in that region. The system automatically converts fares into Hong Kong dollars based on real-time exchange rates, without any additional transaction fees.

For those unfamiliar with “羊城通,” it is a widely-used transportation card in mainland China, while the “羊城通乘車碼” represents a QR code-based payment system available for public transportation services in Guangzhou and Foshan. By integrating with WeChat Pay HK, users can seamlessly access and pay for their transportation needs in Guangzhou, enjoying the convenience and efficiency of this digital payment platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is WeChat Pay HK?

WeChat Pay HK is a payment service under Tencent’s umbrella that allows users to make transactions and payments through WeChat.

What is “羊城通”?

“羊城通” is a widely-used transportation card in Guangzhou, China, which allows users to pay for various public transportation services.

How can users access “羊城通”?

Users can access “羊城通” entering the “羊城通乘車碼” mini-program within WeChat or downloading the dedicated “羊城通” app.