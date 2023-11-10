Samsung QLED TV Offers Up to 65% Discount for Singles’ Day 2023

Samsung is set to launch its Singles’ Day promotion on their online store, offering discounts and freebies on a range of home appliances from November 9th to November 17th. One of the highlights of the sale is the discounted prices on Samsung’s signature Neo QLED and QLED TVs, with discounts going as low as 65%, allowing customers to purchase a 65-inch TV for as low as HK$5,187.

Adding to the attraction, Samsung has partnered with DBS, offering additional cashback rewards for customers who use their DBS credit cards to make purchases during the promotion. Each eligible credit card can earn up to HK$2,000 in cashback, allowing shoppers to save even more.

The Neo QLED 8K QN900C, a standout model in Samsung’s lineup, offers top-of-the-line performance and features. Equipped with the Quantum Neural Network Processor 8K, this TV utilizes AI-powered upscaling technology to optimize every frame, delivering a stunning viewing experience. The Quantum Matrix Pro and Quantum Mini LED backlighting technology ensure precise control over light and dark levels, revealing even the smallest details. With Pantone Validated certification, Neo Quantum HDR 8K Pro, anti-glare technology, and eye comfort mode, this TV offers an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. It also features Dolby Atmos and OTS Pro audio technology for high-definition and immersive sound. The special price for the 65″ Neo QLED 8K QN900C TV is HK$39,980 with free delivery and up to 36 months of interest-free installment offers.

In addition to the TV deals, Samsung is also offering discounts on other products such as the 43″ QLED Q61C TV, the latest version of The Freestyle projector, and the 49″ Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor. These products boast impressive specifications and cutting-edge features to enhance the home entertainment experience.

For those in need of a powerful vacuum cleaner, the BESPOKE Jet vacuum is a smart choice. With its intelligent variable frequency motor, it provides 210W of suction power and effectively removes 99.9% of dust particles. Weighing only 1.44kg and equipped with various accessories, the BESPOKE Jet offers convenience and versatility for different cleaning needs.

During the Singles’ Day promotion, customers who purchase select Samsung products will also receive attractive freebies and additional cashback when using DBS credit cards for payment.

With these exciting deals and offers, Samsung’s Singles’ Day promotion is a great opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home appliances. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab these fantastic discounts and freebies!

FAQs

What payment methods does Samsung’s online store accept?

Samsung’s online store accepts Visa, MasterCard, PayMe, Octopus, and Alipay Hong Kong as payment methods.

What is Samsung’s delivery service like?

Samsung offers free delivery service with different criteria based on the RazerStore Rewards program level. Level 1 members enjoy free delivery for orders over HK$599, while Level 3 members can enjoy free delivery without any order amount restrictions. For more details and delivery timings, please refer to the official website.

What is Samsung’s return and exchange policy?

Samsung only accepts returns and exchanges for products with defects or incorrect deliveries (different from the ordered item). Customers can request replacements within 7 days after the delivery calling the online store service hotline at 3698 4633 (Hong Kong) or 0800 333 (Macau). For more information, please refer to the website’s terms and conditions.

How can I join Samsung ClubS and what are the benefits?

By becoming a Samsung ClubS member, you can receive the latest product updates and promotional news, as well as earn S Dollars to redeem cash vouchers for supermarkets or restaurants. ClubS members also have access to evening product support, registration for maintenance services, and surprise birthday treats. Visit the website to join Samsung ClubS and explore its exclusive benefits.

Source: [Yahoo Tech](https://hk.news.yahoo.com/samsung-qled-tv-11-065500935.html)