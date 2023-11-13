Enhancing Customer Experience and Business Value: LinkieBuy’s Solution for the WeChat Ecosystem

When you have a crush on someone, you might be willing to give your all for that person. Similarly, when you become a fan of a certain brand, you may find yourself willing to join long queues just to get a taste of what they offer.

Goodgoods, a popular Thai brand, has gained immense popularity among Chinese tourists. For fashion enthusiasts, it is considered a missed opportunity if they return from Thailand without visiting Goodgoods.

However, imagine this scenario: you arrive at the store excitedly, only to find out that there is a long line that you need to join before you can start shopping. After waiting for 1-2 hours, you finally get to the front, only to discover that the item you wanted is sold out. This kind of shopping experience significantly diminishes the satisfaction of tourists and can undermine their trust in the brand.

According to Gary, CTO of LinkieBuy, they have found a solution to replicate and address this real-life situation. With a digital perspective in mind, LinkieBuy offers a total solution that caters perfectly to the needs of tourists. They provide an online coupon acquisition and pre-booking service before the trip, along with in-store pickup during the visit, and the option for online repurchase even after the trip.

By offering this seamless experience, LinkieBuy not only helps tourists save time and money but also improves the operational efficiency and user experience for Goodgoods’ physical stores. Through prepayment, the stores receive early payment, making inventory management easier and allowing for streamlined packaging and shipping preparations.

Hairlabo, a Japanese wholesaler for hair and beauty products, is another prime example. Chinese hairdressers, who usually rely on Hairlabo for their supplies, face difficulties purchasing specialized Japanese products due to stringent regulations in the industry. To solve this problem, many Chinese hairdressers visit Japan in groups to learn Japanese beauty techniques and purchase products from Hairlabo. However, they often faced inventory shortages during these visits.

Thanks to LinkieBuy’s digital solution, this issue has been perfectly resolved. Chinese hairdressers who travel to Japan can now directly order products through the WeChat Mini Program Mall of Hairlabo after using up their previous purchases. With the assistance of LinkieBuy’s logistics supply chain, the requested items are promptly delivered to their doorstep.

LinkieBuy’s success stories don’t end there. Gary also shares the case of BigC, a popular supermarket chain in Thailand. While they have over 1,500 stores and are not concerned about running out of products, their worry lies in having customers, especially Chinese tourists, who may only make a single purchase during their visit. LinkieBuy’s digital integration solution has successfully addressed this issue providing a customizable Mini Program Mall and various operations such as re-marketing, EC management, and offline logistics.

With the continuous rise of mobile internet, China has taken the lead in various aspects of digital upgrades. However, many digital tools like WeChat Mini Programs, QR code ordering, WeChat Pay, and Corporate WeChat, which are already part of everyday life in China, are still relatively new and less prevalent overseas.

As an internet veteran with experience managing hundreds of international teams during his 12-year tenure at Alibaba, Gary, now leading the technology and operations team at Xingyun Group, possesses deep insights and understanding of international markets. He is currently developing LinkieBuy as an online and offline digital integration solution provider in the field of digital tools and solutions.

LinkieBuy offers a wide range of digital solutions, including online SaaS mall construction, payment system API docking, EC operation agency, branding, customer acquisition, CRM customer management, online WeChat shop repurchase, offline warehouse and logistics supply chain, offline store customer acquisition, and membership management. They aim to improve the operational efficiency and transaction volume for brand partners and retailers and support their growth.

According to Gary, their mission is to bring China’s digital tools to the international market and enable overseas partners to provide better services to Chinese customers. This vision serves as both their confidence and mission.

