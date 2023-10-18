Reddit Abandons Blockchain-Based Community Points Program

According to a report TechCrunch, popular internet forum Reddit has decided to abandon its blockchain-based “Community Points” program after three years of development. The announcement has caused the value of Reddit’s Community Points token, Moons (MOON), to plummet over 85%.

Reddit’s Community Points program was introduced in 2020 with the aim of rewarding users in certain discussion boards with “community points” as an incentive for positive contributions. These community points are ERC-20 tokens that can be used users to vote, tip, or redeem various benefits on Reddit, such as badges, emojis, GIFs, and other features.

Currently, the discussion boards participating in this program include:

It is worth noting that Reddit’s Community Points program was initially running on the Ethereum network. However, due to issues such as network congestion and high transaction fees, it migrated to the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Arbitrum Nova, in 2022. Despite the migration, Reddit has made the decision to gradually shut down the program starting from November this year.

Following the announcement, the prices of Reddit’s community points tokens have all suffered declines: Moons (MOON) down 85%, Bricks (BRICK) down 67%, and Donut (DONUT) down 66%.

Addressing this difficult decision, Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s Head of Consumer & Product Communications, stated: “While we see some potential opportunities for the future of community points, unfortunately, the resources required for this feature are too high and do not justify the cost. Additionally, there are regulatory obstacles.”

Rathschmidt further added, “We are still exploring ways to improve community governance and empower contributions. Part of the reason for this decision is that we have either launched or actively invested in several similar products that can achieve the goals originally intended the community points program but are more easily adoptable and understandable.”

