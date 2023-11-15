LinkedIn: Going Beyond Job Search to Build Personal Brands

LinkedIn, Microsoft’s professional community platform, has long been associated with job hunting. However, a new trend is emerging as online influencers and executives are leveraging the platform to build their personal brands and generate revenue.

Zain Kahn, a marketer and influencer in the social media industry, emphasizes the value of LinkedIn’s audience compared to other platforms like TikTok and Instagram. With 770,000 followers on LinkedIn, Khan shares an AI newsletter filled with articles on topics such as “15 Powerful Ways to Use ChatGPT.” Rather than directly monetizing his LinkedIn presence, Khan attracts readers to subscribe to his newsletter, which generates revenue through advertisements.

Sahil Bloom, an entrepreneur from a baseball background, also finds LinkedIn to be a prime source of subscribers for his newsletter. He earns between $60,000 to $70,000 per month through advertising on the platform. Bloom sees LinkedIn as being in the early stages of “realizing the power of community.”

LinkedIn’s positive atmosphere makes it particularly attractive to content creators and executives. Compared to other platforms, like Twitter, LinkedIn provides a more professional and respectful environment. Executives have recognized the impact their LinkedIn profiles can have on their brand image and how people perceive them. Consequently, many CEOs and senior executives are seeking resources and guidance on how to effectively manage their LinkedIn presence and leverage it to enhance their company’s reputation.

LinkedIn’s increasing popularity among influencers and executives has led to the emergence of a market that provides advice and support for LinkedIn strategies. Experts, consultants, and public relations firms are assisting executives in effectively presenting their brand and connecting with employees and investors.

As job seekers research potential employers, they tend to visit the company website and then the CEO’s LinkedIn page, as revealed in a report Brunswick Group. This underscores the importance of executives’ LinkedIn presence in attracting talent and shaping the perception of their organization.

While LinkedIn garners significant attention and success, it does face criticism from skeptics who perceive it as a platform for superficial corporate promotion and toxic positivity. Nevertheless, with executives and influencers actively building their personal brands on LinkedIn, and its revenue growing 8% this year, the platform continues to thrive. LinkedIn has become an indispensable networking tool, leaving little room for competitors to challenge its dominance.

(Source: CNBC, FT, Osborne)

FAQs

1. Can LinkedIn be used for more than job searching?

Yes, LinkedIn is now being leveraged influencers and executives to build personal brands and generate revenue. Through sharing informative content and newsletters, professionals are attracting subscribers and using LinkedIn as a platform to reach their target audience.

2. Why do executives find LinkedIn valuable?

LinkedIn provides executives with an opportunity to shape their personal brand and connect directly with employees and investors. A CEO’s LinkedIn profile is often viewed job seekers researching potential employers, which makes it a crucial channel for talent attraction and reputation management.

3. Does LinkedIn face any criticism?

LinkedIn does face criticism from those who perceive it as a platform for superficial corporate promotion and toxic positivity. Some argue that it creates unrealistic work expectations and fosters a culture of overwork. Nonetheless, the platform’s popularity continues to grow, with professionals actively using LinkedIn to enhance their personal brand and network with others in their industry.