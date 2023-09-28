WeChat Pay HK Offers Exclusive Rewards for Hong Kong Visitors to Shenzhen

If you are planning a trip to Shenzhen, don’t forget to take advantage of WeChat Pay HK’s latest rewards program for Hong Kong visitors. From now until October 15th, WeChat Pay HK has partnered with over 30 popular shopping malls in Shenzhen to offer online discounts and exclusive cash vouchers worth up to HK$10.

To participate, simply visit the WeChat Pay HK cross-border travel page and follow the easy steps to redeem your online shopping vouchers. These vouchers can be used for a variety of goods and services, including dining, beauty treatments, and entertainment. Some of the exciting offers include HK$50 off at KK ONE restaurant, free coffee at COCO Park, free craft beer tasting at “18號酒館,” and free sea urchin ice cream at “魂‧手握.”

It is recommended to download the WeChat Pay HK app and select the “Cross-border Travel” option to browse and claim the vouchers before your trip. Even if the vouchers for your intended shopping mall have been distributed, you can easily find similar offers at nearby malls.

In addition to the shopping malls, WeChat Pay HK has also partnered with the East Rail Line of the Shenzhen Metro. QR codes posted on posters inside the metro cars can be scanned to earn cash vouchers totaling HK$10 in value for mainland China spending.

It’s worth mentioning that WeChat Pay HK’s Hong Kong dollar electronic wallet automatically converts Chinese yuan to Hong Kong dollars for settlement, without any additional fees or the need to exchange currency beforehand. This makes it more convenient for Hong Kong visitors to enjoy their shopping and dining experiences in Shenzhen.

Take advantage of the WeChat Pay HK exclusive rewards for Hong Kong visitors and make your trip to Shenzhen even more rewarding!

Definitions:

– WeChat Pay HK: A mobile payment service provided Tenpay, a subsidiary of the Chinese tech company Tencent.

– Shenzhen: A major city in Guangdong Province, China, located just across the border from Hong Kong.

