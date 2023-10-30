WeChat Pay HK Launches Exclusive Rewards for Hong Kong Shoppers in Luohu Dongmen

Shenzhen’s Luohu Dongmen Pedestrian Street has become a popular destination for day trips among many Hong Kong residents, offering a wide range of shopping malls, popular food options, and specialty stores. Moreover, its proximity to the Luohu Port makes it easily accessible, with just a two-stop ride from Luohu Station to Laojie Station. To enhance the shopping experience for Hong Kong shoppers, WeChat Pay HK has recently introduced exclusive rewards for those who use Hong Kong dollars for their purchases in Luohu Dongmen.

The rewards include an electronic cash voucher package, coupons from various department stores, over a thousand gifts, and special rewards for new users. This initiative is a collaboration between WeChat Pay HK and the Luohu District Industrial and Information Bureau in Shenzhen, aiming to encourage more Hong Kong shoppers to explore the offerings in Luohu Dongmen.

FAQ:

Q: What are the rewards offered WeChat Pay HK in Luohu Dongmen?

A: WeChat Pay HK is offering an electronic cash voucher package, coupons from various department stores, over a thousand gifts, and special rewards for new users in Luohu Dongmen.

Q: How can Hong Kong shoppers avail these rewards?

A: Hong Kong shoppers can avail these rewards using WeChat Pay HK to make purchases in Luohu Dongmen. They can scan the QR codes on the promotional posters in the street or participating malls to receive the electronic cash voucher package. The coupons from department stores can be obtained through the WeChat Pay HK cross-border shopping or promotions page.

Q: What are the benefits for new users?

A: New users of WeChat Pay HK can enjoy additional benefits, including two HK$10 general electronic cash vouchers when they scan the QR codes on the promotional posters in Luohu Dongmen.

Q: Which merchants are participating in this initiative?

A: The participating merchants include Shenzhen 1234space, Dongmen Tianhong Shopping Mall, Taiyang Department Store, Maoye Department Store Dongmen Branch, and Dongmen Hongzhan Central Plaza.

Q: How long will these rewards be available?

A: The rewards will be available from now until November 20, 2023, allowing Hong Kong shoppers ample time to make the most of their visits to Luohu Dongmen.