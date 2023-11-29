Exploring the Charms of Japan: A New Platform for Chinese Viewers

The “Aoyama246 Broadcasting Club” is an entertainment program on WeChat that targets Chinese individuals who are interested in Japan and its culture. This program primarily focuses on live streaming, where they broadcast for approximately four hours every day from various tourist destinations across Japan. Since its launch in May 2022, they have conducted over 425 live streams, accumulating a total of 14.9 million views, 22.91 million “likes,” and a staggering 1,490 hours of content. Through these broadcasts, they aim to showcase Japan’s allure to their Chinese audience.

TSK-san Central TV, in collaboration with TENCENT, is responsible for the production and planning of this channel, which has received the 2022 Outstanding Streamer/Creative Award.

Their recent two-day live streaming event on November 21st and 22nd, 2023, showcased the tourism spots of Matsuyama City and Ozu City in Ehime Prefecture. With a travel-like perspective, the two hosts explored the region, including tasting local specialties such as “mikan” (mandarin oranges) and the popular gourmet dish “jako-ten” (small fish tempura). In Ozu City, known as “Iyo’s Little Kyoto,” they enjoyed the historical streets and the magnificent views of Ozu Castle and Garyu Sanso, a traditional mountain villa.

Over the course of the two-day live streaming event, they garnered approximately 38,000 views, engaging with Chinese viewers through live comments and providing detailed explanations. By fostering communication with fans, the Aoyama246 Broadcasting Club delivered a unique and enjoyable tourist experience that can only be captured through live broadcasts. They plan to continue utilizing high-quality production and the interactive nature of live streaming to promote tourism throughout Japan to their Chinese audience.

(Source: [A-Cd.co.jp](https://www.a-cd.co.jp/))