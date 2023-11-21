Exploring Tokyo’s Metro with WeChat: A Convenient Way to Travel

Planning a trip to Tokyo? Wondering which mode of transportation to take? If you’re considering using the Tokyo metro and are a WeChat user, here’s some exciting news for you. Tokyo Metro has recently announced that you can now purchase Tokyo Metro tickets using the WeChat mini-program “Travel to Japan.” Not only that, but there are also various discounted ticket packages available. Read on to find out more!

With the WeChat mini-program, you can easily purchase 24-hour/48-hour/72-hour Tokyo Metro passes, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience with no language barriers. Simply use the app to buy your tickets and enjoy unlimited rides on the Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway lines within the designated time frame. It’s incredibly convenient! There are two ways to purchase tickets using the WeChat mini-program:

1. Scan the QR code using WeChat.

2. Directly search for the mini-program within WeChat.

Finding the mini-program within WeChat is straightforward and can be done in just five steps:

1. Open the “Discover” tab in WeChat and click on “Search.”

2. Look for the “Travel to Japan” mini-program.

3. Within the mini-program, select “Tokyo Metro Passes + Discounted Packages.”

4. Choose the ticket that suits your needs and obtain the QR code.

5. Once you’re at the train station, head to the ticket machine with the QR code logo, scan it, and voila! You have your ticket. Success!

In addition to the convenience of purchasing Tokyo Metro passes through WeChat, there are also various discounted packages available. For example, you can get a package that includes a 24-hour Tokyo Metro pass and a Tokyo Tower observation deck ticket for just 1,890 Japanese Yen, saving you 210 Japanese Yen (approximately $11 HKD). Alternatively, you can opt for a package that includes a 24-hour Tokyo Metro pass and a ticket to the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro for 3,150 Japanese Yen, saving you 350 Japanese Yen (approximately $18 HKD).

So, next time you visit Tokyo, make your metro travel experience even more convenient and seamless with WeChat’s “Travel to Japan” mini-program. Enjoy exploring the vibrant city and its attractions with ease!

