New Partnership between LINKTIVITY and WeChat Pay to Enhance Travel Experience for Chinese Tourists in Japan

LINKTIVITY, a leading provider of travel solutions for inbound tourists, has announced a new collaboration with Tencent Japan’s WeChat Pay, Keisei Electric Railway, Tokyo Metro, Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, and Tokyo Skytree to launch the sale of railway tickets and tourist attraction passes through the WeChat Mini Program. Starting from November 14, 2023, Chinese travelers visiting Japan will be able to conveniently purchase tickets using WeChat Pay and the “Travel Japan” Mini Program.

The WeChat Mini Program, which has a Daily Active User (DAU) count of over 600 million and a user base exceeding 1.3 billion, is a platform that allows users to access various services and functionalities. By integrating with transportation providers and popular tourist spots, this collaboration aims to further improve convenience for Chinese tourists visiting Japan while also reducing congestion caused the influx of visitors.

FAQ:

1. Who can use this service?

– This service is specifically targeted at Chinese tourists visiting Japan.

2. How can I redeem my tickets?

– For Tokyo Subway Ticket:

– Present the QR code on the ticket vending machines located at 105 major stations of Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway. The ticket will be issued upon scanning.

– You can also redeem your ticket at the station offices of Tokyo Metro (excluding certain stations) and Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation’s Tourist Information Centers (Ueno-okachimachi Station, Shinjuku West Exit Station, Shimbashi Station).

– The ticket is valid for a year from the date of purchase.

– Please note that cancellations are not allowed.

– QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INC.

3. When does the service start?

– The service will start on November 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

4. What are the available services?

– Tokyo Subway Ticket (Tokyo Metro & Toei Subway)

– Keisei Skyliner

– Tokyo Skytree®

With this new collaboration, Chinese tourists will have a seamless and convenient way to explore Japan’s transportation network and visit popular tourist attractions. By leveraging WeChat Pay’s widespread popularity and the advanced features of the WeChat Mini Program, LINKTIVITY aims to enhance the overall travel experience for Chinese visitors and contribute to a more efficient and enjoyable trip in Japan.