New and Convenient Way to Purchase Tokyo Metro Tickets with WeChat

Exploring the city of Tokyo can be an exciting adventure, but navigating its complex transportation system can sometimes be a challenge. To make it easier for travelers to purchase tickets, Tokyo Metro, Toei Subway, and Keisei Electric Railway have announced their support for WeChat payments. This means that starting today, you can now use the WeChat Mini Program to buy Tokyo Metro tickets or Keisei Skyliner tickets for the Narita Airport Express train.

With this new payment option, travelers can save time and avoid the hassle of waiting in line to purchase tickets. Once you have successfully made the purchase through WeChat, you will receive a QR code redemption voucher. Simply scan this QR code at the ticket vending machines in Tokyo Metro stations, and you’re good to go. It’s a convenient solution that eliminates the language barrier and makes the ticket-buying process seamless.

One of the advantages of using WeChat to purchase tickets is the availability of different ticket options. You can choose from 24-hour, 48-hour, or 72-hour Tokyo Metro passes, which allow unlimited rides on the entire Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway network. Additionally, there are special combination packages that include Tokyo Metro tickets and Keisei Skyliner tickets, along with admission to popular attractions such as the Sunshine City Observation Deck in Ikebukuro or the Tokyo Tower Observation Deck. These packages offer great discounts and can help you save on transportation expenses while enjoying the city.

To purchase tickets, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the WeChat Mini Program and search for “Triplabo” or scan the QR code provided.

2. Access the “Tokyo Metro Pass + Special Package” or “Keisei Skyliner Narita Airport Express” section.

3. Choose the desired ticket option and make the payment using WeChat Pay.

4. After the purchase is complete, you will receive a QR code redemption voucher. Simply scan this QR code at the ticket vending machines in Tokyo Metro stations to collect your tickets.

With this new option for purchasing Tokyo Metro tickets, exploring the city has become even more convenient. So, get ready to embark on your Tokyo adventure and enjoy all the amazing sights and experiences the city has to offer.

FAQ:

Q: What is WeChat?

A: WeChat is a popular social media and messaging app in China with over a billion monthly active users.

Q: Can I use WeChat to purchase other types of tickets in Tokyo?

A: Currently, WeChat payments are only supported for Tokyo Metro and Keisei Skyliner tickets.