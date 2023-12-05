Title: Expanding Opportunities: Japanese Higher Education Institutions Embrace WeChat Mini Programs

Summary: Japanese higher education institutions are now embracing WeChat Mini Programs, providing a new channel for communication and information exchange with Chinese students. As the Chinese government’s internet censorship restricts access to Japanese SNS and websites, WeChat Mini Programs offer a censorship-free platform for universities and colleges to connect with prospective students. This development expands opportunities for Japanese education institutions to attract Chinese students and improve the overall experience of international students studying in Japan.

In contrast to the growing trend in the UK and the US, where educational institutions have started opening WeChat Mini Programs to cater to the increasing Chinese demand for studying abroad, Japanese educational institutions have been lagging in providing official information and resources through these platforms. This lack of presence has made it necessary for Chinese students to rely on intermediaries and agencies for accessing information about studying in Japan.

ACD, in collaboration with Japan Electronics Technical College, has now launched the first-ever WeChat Mini Program for a Japanese higher education institution. With this initiative, ACD aims to strengthen the dissemination of official information about Japanese education to China and create an environment where everyone can easily access reliable information about Japanese universities and colleges.

The increasing interest in studying abroad among Chinese teenagers, as indicated a survey conducted China’s leading study abroad agency, New Oriental, highlights the importance of providing easily accessible official information to potential students. ACD plans to further enhance the support for educational institutions facilitating information exchange through WeChat Mini Programs. Additionally, ACD aims to address other challenges faced Chinese students studying in Japan, such as limited payment options, developing mini-applications within WeChat that allow students to make tuition payments seamlessly.

By initiating this collaboration, Japan Electronics Technical College aims to establish itself as a more accessible and reputable institution for Chinese students. Having already welcomed over 5,000 international students, with 56% of them being Chinese, the college recognizes the potential of WeChat Mini Programs in reaching a wider audience and furthering its commitment to providing quality education.

In conclusion, the introduction of WeChat Mini Programs Japanese higher education institutions facilitates better communication and information dissemination with Chinese students. This development not only supports the increasing demand for studying abroad among Chinese students but also improves the overall experience of international students pursuing education in Japan.