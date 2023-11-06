TrendForce Predicts Major Technological Trends in the Automotive Industry 2024

The market research firm TrendForce has released its predictions for the major technological trends in the automotive industry 2024. According to their forecast, the demand for silicon carbide (SiC) chips is expected to grow approximately 40% annually, driven the increasing penetration of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the need for improved energy efficiency standards.

SiC chips, categorized as third-generation semiconductors, play a crucial role in enhancing power conversion efficiency due to their smaller size and lower losses. With the growing demand for main driving inverters, the demand for SiC chips is expected to experience significant growth 2024.

Moreover, the report states that NEVs, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), will continue to drive the growth of the electric vehicle market. The trend towards NEP (New Electric Platform) production in the automotive industry, which focuses on compact and efficient power designs, will be a core competitive advantage for car manufacturers.

The automotive display panel market is also predicted to experience steady growth over the next few years. The increasing importance of display functionalities in vehicles has led to a rise in demand for upgraded specifications such as brightness, resolution, and contrast. Furthermore, the transition from a-Si LCD to LTPS LCD and the active entry of AMOLED panels into the automotive market indicate intensified competition among panel manufacturers.

As the global economy remains weak, car manufacturers are stimulating demand through price reductions, contributing to a price decline in automotive LEDs. However, advanced technologies such as Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) headlights, Mini LED taillights, integrated taillights, logo lights, and ambient lights are expected to drive the growth of the automotive LED market in 2023.

In addition to these advancements, the promotion of Mini LED and HDR automotive displays, featuring high dynamic contrast, regional dimming, wide color gamut, and curved designs, will involve major car manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, BMW, NIO, Roewe, and Ideal.

Looking ahead, another significant development predicted TrendForce is the introduction of Micro LED transparent displays in the automotive market 2026 to 2027. These displays are expected to be utilized for advertising purposes and internal information display in future smart vehicles.

