WeChat Pay HK Teams Up with Dianping to Bring Food Festival to Shenzhen

WeChat Pay HK has announced a collaboration with Dianping, a lifestyle and dining guide platform under Meituan, to introduce the first-ever large-scale food festival in the Greater Bay Area, called “Dianping Must-Eat Festival – Shenzhen Edition”. The festival will be held from November 24th to 26th at the Joy City Shopping Center in Shenzhen, featuring nearly 40 popular restaurants that have made it to the “Dianping Must-Eat List”. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide range of mouthwatering cuisines, including Korean barbecue, hairy crab, grilled Wagyu beef, hot pot skewers, and coconut chicken.

By scanning the QR codes provided within the festival, WeChat users can receive an electronic cash voucher package worth up to HK$30, with a special HK$10 voucher also included. Moreover, first-time users of WeChat Pay HK who haven’t made any transactions in mainland China will be eligible for an exclusive HK$20 welcoming reward. The festival does not charge an entrance fee, and attendees can freely sample Godiva chocolates and enjoy tasting sessions of Martell cognac. In addition, they will receive a generous gift bag upon entry, and there will be interactive activities with the chance to win prizes such as perforated shoes, a 999 gold commemorative card, a HK$5000 Meituan gift card, and blind boxes.

This collaboration between WeChat Pay HK and Dianping not only promotes culinary diversity within the Greater Bay Area but also offers attractive rewards to WeChat Pay users for their participation in the festival. It presents an opportunity for both local residents and tourists to explore a variety of exquisite dishes while embracing the emerging trend of Hong Kong residents traveling north to experience the mainland’s latest food trends.

