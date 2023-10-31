New Security Measures Implemented on Canadian Government Devices

The Canadian Treasury Board Secretariat announced today that it will ban the use of certain social media applications and antivirus software on government-issued mobile devices. The applications include WeChat, a popular social networking app owned Tencent, and Kaspersky, a Russian antivirus software company. The decision was made due to concerns about privacy and security risks associated with these applications.

While there is no evidence to suggest that government information has been compromised, the Canadian Treasury Board Secretariat emphasized the “clear” risks posed WeChat and Kaspersky. The directive aims to ensure the security and protection of Canada’s government networks and data, aligning with the practices of international partners.

Employees who have been issued government mobile devices are required to delete these applications next Monday, and downloading them will be prohibited moving forward. This move follows a similar decision made in February of this year, which banned the use of TikTok, a short video application owned ByteDance, on government-issued devices.

The Canadian government’s prioritization of privacy and security highlights the increasing concerns surrounding the potential risks associated with certain applications and software. As technology continues to advance, ensuring the protection of sensitive government information becomes a major consideration for nations worldwide.

