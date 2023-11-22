Revolutionizing Ticket Purchase for Chinese Tourists: WeChat Mini Program “旅日”

Kyosuke Electric Railway, Tokyo Metro, and Toei Subway have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking new way for Chinese tourists to purchase train tickets in Japan. They have collaborated with WeChat, a popular social media app in China, to launch a mini program called “旅日” (“Travel in Japan”) that allows seamless ticket purchases within the app. This innovative system aims to eliminate the stress and confusion Chinese visitors often experience when using unfamiliar ticketing machines in a foreign country.

With the “旅日” mini program, users can simply scan the QR codes on station posters or search for “旅日” within their WeChat app to access the purchasing screen. They can then choose the type and quantity of tickets they desire and complete the payment process. After payment, users receive a QR code which can be exchanged for physical tickets at automated vending machines located in the stations.

This marks the first time that Japanese railway companies are selling train tickets through this kind of integration with a social media platform. Kyosuke Electric Railway will offer tickets for their airport access train, the “Skyliner,” while Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway will sell 24-hour, 48-hour, and 72-hour unlimited ride passes.

During a press conference held at Tokyo Skytree on the launch day, representatives from the collaborating companies expressed their optimism about the project’s potential. A representative from Tencent, the developer of WeChat, explained that this innovative program addresses the stress Chinese tourists often face when dealing with unfamiliar ticketing systems. They hope that this solution will enhance the travel experience of Chinese visitors and stimulate tourism in the Tokyo metropolitan area and beyond.

The developers are also considering expanding the program to other regions in Japan, including Kansai, Kyushu, and Okinawa. With this new initiative, the Japanese railway industry is set to provide a more convenient and user-friendly ticketing experience for Chinese tourists, contributing to the growth of tourism and further strengthening the ties between Japan and China.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can anyone use the “旅日” WeChat mini program?

Yes, anyone who has the WeChat app installed on their device can use the “旅日” mini program. However, it is primarily designed to cater to the needs of Chinese tourists visiting Japan.

2. Can I purchase tickets for any train using the “旅日” mini program?

Currently, the program only supports ticket purchases for the Kyosuke Electric Railway’s “Skyliner” airport train, as well as 24-hour, 48-hour, and 72-hour unlimited ride passes for the Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway.

3. How do I receive my tickets after purchasing them through the mini program?

After completing the payment process within the “旅日” mini program, you will receive a QR code. This QR code can be exchanged for physical tickets at the automated vending machines available at the respective train stations. Simply scan the QR code at the machine to receive your tickets.

4. Are there plans to expand the “旅日” program to other parts of Japan?

Yes, the developers of the program are considering expanding its availability to other regions in Japan, such as Kansai, Kyushu, and Okinawa. The aim is to provide a convenient ticketing solution for Chinese tourists across various parts of the country.