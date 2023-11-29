WeChat Launches Ticket Purchase Service for Tokyo Stations

WeChat, China’s largest super app, announced on November 14th that it will be launching a ticket purchase service using WeChat Mini Programs in Japan for the first time. This new service will allow users to not only purchase tickets for all stations in Tokyo and the Keisei Skyliner Express, but also make payments through WeChat Pay.

By utilizing the “Travel Japan” Mini Program within the WeChat app, Chinese travelers visiting Japan can now conveniently purchase tickets in advance for all stations in Tokyo and the Keisei Skyliner Express. After purchase, users can easily obtain their tickets scanning the exchange QR code at the ticket vending machines located at each station. This service is expected to reduce the need for currency exchange and long queues, effectively overcoming language barriers.

Collaborating with Keisei Electric Railway, Tokyo Metro, Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, and Linkitivity, WeChat has successfully launched this ticket purchase service, making it the first of its kind in Japan. Naonori Matsumoto, from Keisei Electric Railway, expressed his expectations for improved convenience for Chinese travelers using the Skyliner, highlighting how WeChat enables them to easily purchase tickets and make payments with minimal input.

FAQ:

Q: What is WeChat?

A: WeChat is a super app developed Tencent, providing a wide range of services including messaging, social media, mobile payments, and more.

Q: What is WeChat Mini Program?

A: WeChat Mini Programs are lightweight applications that operate within the WeChat app, allowing users to access various services and functionalities without installing separate apps.

Q: Can anyone use the ticket purchase service?

A: Yes, anyone with WeChat and WeChat Pay can use the ticket purchase service, including Chinese travelers visiting Japan.

Q: Where can I purchase tickets using WeChat Mini Programs?

A: Currently, the ticket purchase service is available for all stations in Tokyo and the Keisei Skyliner Express.

Q: How do I receive my ticket after purchase?

A: After purchasing a ticket through WeChat Mini Programs, users can obtain their tickets scanning the exchange QR code at the ticket vending machines located at each station.

