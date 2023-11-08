Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1

Hisense, a global household appliances and consumer electronics company, has obtained carbon footprint certification for its Laser TV PL1 from TÜV Rheinland, a world-leading technical service provider. This certification is based on the ISO 14067:2018 standard.

Hisense has developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) boundary that covers the entire lifecycle stages, including raw material sourcing and pre-processing, manufacturing, distribution, usage, and recycling of waste. Developed in accordance with the latest international carbon footprint standards, TÜV Rheinland supported Hisense in calculating and certifying the carbon footprint of the PL1 product throughout its lifecycle.

By analyzing the carbon emissions at each stage of the product lifecycle, Hisense can intuitively identify “hotspots” with higher emissions and assess the environmental impacts of each stage from a product perspective. This allows them to create more effective product optimization plans, considering factors such as energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management.

The Hisense Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, meets the growing demand for adaptability in various home theater experiences. It features pioneering X-Fusion laser technology, which uses precise light sources to deliver sharper images. It offers a range of image sizes from 80 inches to 120 inches and provides options for customers to choose their preferred screen for a comfortable and immersive home theater experience.

The PCF results for the Hisense Laser TV PL1 highlight its excellent quality. Hisense considered and calculated all primary materials using its “proprietary data” and modeled them individually. Following the calculation for electrical and electronic products based on the Waste WEEE Directive, the PL1 series products have achieved a product recyclability rate of 91.2%.

With innovative products and sustainable technologies, Hisense aims to provide customers with the highest quality products while making the world a more environmentally friendly place. In anticipation of the holiday season, Hisense will launch its end-of-year campaign for 2023 before Black Friday, offering high-quality products at special discounted prices across all categories, both online and offline.

FAQs