Hisense Receives Carbon Footprint Certification for Laser TV PL1

Hisense, a global household electronics and appliances company, has recently obtained carbon footprint certification for its Laser TV PL1 from TÜV Rheinland, a leading technical service provider. The certification follows the guidelines set the ISO 14067:2018 standard and validates Hisense’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Instead of providing direct quotes from the source article, it can be summarized that Hisense has developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) calculation boundary, which covers the entire lifecycle of the Laser TV PL1, including the sourcing of raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, usage, and waste recycling. TÜV Rheinland has supported Hisense in calculating and certifying the carbon footprint of the PL1 product throughout its lifecycle.

Analyzing carbon emissions at each stage of the product lifecycle allows Hisense to identify significant “hotspots” and assess the environmental impact of each phase from a product perspective. This evaluation enables Hisense to create more effective product optimization plans, while considering aspects such as energy management, lifecycle analysis, raw materials, and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also known as Smart Laser Cinema, addresses the growing demand for versatile home theater experiences. It features pioneering X-Fusion laser technology that utilizes precise light sources to deliver sharper images. With a range of screen sizes from 80 to 120 inches and options for immersive home theater experiences, customers can choose their preferred viewing experience.

The PCF results of the Laser TV PL1 highlight its excellent quality. Hisense has considered and calculated all primary materials using company-specific data and individual modeling. Based on the calculation methods of the Waste WEEE Directive, the PL1 series products achieve a remarkable product recyclability rate of 91.2%.

With a focus on innovative products and sustainable technologies, Hisense aims to provide customers with top-quality products while contributing to a more environmentally friendly world. To anticipate the upcoming holiday season, Hisense plans to launch its end-of-year campaign in 2023 before Black Friday, offering high-quality products at special discounted prices across all categories, both online and offline.

