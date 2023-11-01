Canada Imposes Ban on WeChat and Kaspersky Applications on Government Devices

In a recent development, the Canadian government has announced a ban on the use of popular messaging app WeChat and cybersecurity software Kaspersky on government mobile devices. This decision comes after the evaluation the Chief Information Officer of the Canadian government, who deemed the privacy and security risks associated with these applications to be unacceptable.

The Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada has prohibited the use of WeChat and Kaspersky products on government-issued mobile devices, stating that they have the potential to access a significant amount of data during data collection processes. As a result of this ban, the relevant software will be removed from the devices, and future downloads will also be blocked.

Anita Anand, the President of the Treasury Board Secretariat, emphasized the importance of maintaining the security and protection of the Canadian government’s network and data. The decision aligns with international partners’ approaches to safeguarding data and reinforces their commitment to ensuring the privacy and safety of their systems.

This ban applies exclusively to government-provided devices, and individuals outside the government can continue to use these applications if they so choose. However, the ban has attracted criticism from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which accuses Canada of imposing unjustified restrictions on Chinese companies without substantial evidence, under the pretext of data security maintenance.

In response to the ban, Kaspersky expressed disappointment at the lack of prior warning and the absence of an opportunity to address the government’s concerns. They believe that these measures are unsupported and do not reflect a comprehensive evaluation of their products and services. Kaspersky maintains that their network and data are securely protected, and they adhere to international norms in collaboration with their global partners.

It is worth noting that WeChat has previously faced scrutiny in the United States and had been on the verge of being banned during the tenure of former President Donald Trump. However, the decision was revised under President Joe Biden. Similarly, Kaspersky has been subject to security concerns in the United States and has found itself on the Federal Communications Commission’s blacklist.

