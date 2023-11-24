New and Exciting Food Market in Shenzhen: Must-Visit for Food Enthusiasts

WeChat Pay HK, in partnership with the popular Chinese lifestyle and dining guide platform Dianping, recently announced the launch of the first-ever large-scale food market in the Greater Bay Area – “Dianping Must-Visit Food Market – Shenzhen Station.” This exciting event aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience of Shenzhen’s culinary trends. Moreover, scanning the event QR codes using WeChat, attendees can receive up to HKD 30 in electronic cash vouchers.

Taking place at the Galeries du Parc shopping center in Shenzhen from November 24th to 26th, this three-day event will bring together nearly 40 restaurants that have been highly recommended on the “Dianping Must-Eat” list. It offers a unique opportunity to indulge in the latest popular cuisines from mainland China, including Korean barbecue, hairy crab, grilled Wagyu beef, hotpot skewers, and coconut chicken.

The best part? There is no entrance fee, and attendees can enjoy complimentary tastings of GODIVA chocolate and Martell Cognac, along with a special entry gift pack. In addition to the diverse food options, the market will also feature an adorable pet booth, where visitors can cuddle and play with cute fluffy ducks, alpacas, and puppies.

According to Hong Danyi, Vice President of Tencent Financial Technology, visitors from Hong Kong who use WeChat Pay HK in the Dianping app can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers. This collaboration between WeChat Pay HK and Dianping aims to enhance the dining experience of food enthusiasts and promote cross-border cultural exchange through gastronomy.

So mark your calendars and prepare to embark on a gastronomic adventure at the Dianping Must-Visit Food Market – Shenzhen Station. Discover the vibrant food scene, enjoy mouthwatering delicacies, and immerse yourself in the rich culinary culture of Shenzhen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is there an entrance fee for the Dianping Must-Visit Food Market – Shenzhen Station?

No, there is no entrance fee to attend the food market. Visitors can enter free of charge.

2. Can I use WeChat Pay HK to pay for my purchases at the food market?

Yes, WeChat Pay HK is accepted for payments at the food market. Visitors can enjoy the convenience of using WeChat Pay HK to make transactions.

3. Are there any special offers or discounts available for visitors?

Yes, visitors from Hong Kong who use WeChat Pay HK in the Dianping app can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers. Take advantage of these special promotions while exploring the food market.

4. What kind of cuisines can I expect to find at the Dianping Must-Visit Food Market – Shenzhen Station?

The food market will showcase a variety of cuisines, including Korean barbecue, hairy crab, grilled Wagyu beef, hotpot skewers, and coconut chicken, among others. Explore and indulge in the diverse culinary offerings available.

5. Is there anything else to do besides enjoying food at the market?

Yes, besides the food stalls, the market will also feature a pet booth where visitors can interact with adorable fluffy ducks, alpacas, and puppies. It’s a perfect opportunity for animal lovers to have some fun!