Tokyo Subway Ticket Now Available on WeChat Mini Program “Traveling in Japan”

東京メトロ (Tokyo Metro) and 東京都交通局 (Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation) have teamed up to offer convenient tickets and other services to help visitors experience the charm of Tokyo and enhance their convenience. In a historic move as the first domestic railway operator, they have launched the sale of the “Tokyo Subway Ticket” on the SNS app WeChat’s mini program called “Traveling in Japan” aimed at Chinese tourists to provide them with greater convenience when using Tokyo’s subways.

The “Tokyo Subway Ticket” is a cost-effective ticket for travelers that offers unlimited rides on all Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway lines for 24/48/72 hours from the time of first use. It costs 800 yen/1,200 yen/1,500 yen respectively for adults. Furthermore, presenting the ticket at over 230 designated facilities in the Tokyo metropolitan area, travelers can enjoy special benefits such as discounts and gifts through the “Chikatoku” service. It is a passport to explore the city of Tokyo at a great value.

Tokyo Metro and Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation will continue to collaborate with tourist attractions and businesses along their lines. They are committed to developing and selling attractive products centered around convenient tickets, encouraging visitors to enjoy Tokyo’s urban sightseeing.

For more details, please refer to the information below.

FAQ

1. What is the “Tokyo Subway Ticket”?

The “Tokyo Subway Ticket” is a cost-effective ticket that allows unlimited rides on all Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway lines for 24/48/72 hours from the time of first use. It is available for purchase at 800 yen/1,200 yen/1,500 yen respectively for adults. For more information, please visit the “Tokyo Subway Ticket” official website.

2. When does the sale of the “Tokyo Subway Ticket” start on the WeChat mini program “Traveling in Japan”?

The sale of the “Tokyo Subway Ticket” on the WeChat mini program “Traveling in Japan” starts on November 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

3. What are the purchase and ticketing methods?

– From the station poster: Scan the QR code on the posters displayed at Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway stations, and access the WeChat mini program “Traveling in Japan”.

– From the WeChat app: Access the mini program “Traveling in Japan” through the official WeChat channel or search for it within the WeChat app.

– Purchase the “Tokyo Subway Ticket” within the WeChat mini program “Traveling in Japan”.

– Complete the payment using WeChat Pay and receive a QR code in the WeChat mini program.

– Present the QR code at the QR code readers available at the major 104 stations of Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway to receive the “Tokyo Subway Ticket”. It can also be exchanged at the station offices of Tokyo Metro (excluding certain stations) and the tourist information centers of Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation. The ticket can be issued within one year from the date of purchase.

For any inquiries, please contact:

– Tokyo Metro Customer Center (Multilingual support) 0570-200-999 9:00-17:00 (Open all year round)

– Toei Transportation Customer Center (Multilingual support) 03-3816-5711 9:00-20:00 (Open all year round)