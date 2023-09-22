Pinterest Introduces “Body Type Technology” to Enhance Representation

Pinterest, the visual search platform, has recently introduced an industry-first “body type technology.” This revolutionary technology utilizes AI to identify various body types from over tens of billions of posted images, enhancing the representation of diverse body types online. Through computer vision technology, the algorithm improves the understanding of visual content and enhances diverse representations of body types and skin tones in search results and related pins.

For example, when a user searches for date fashion ideas, inclusive search results containing various body types and skin tones are displayed. This development is a result of collaboration between Pinterest’s inclusive product team and internal and external experts, inspired discussions surrounding the representation of diverse body types.

In its continuous effort to become the happiest social media site on the Internet, Pinterest has always championed body-positive content promotion. With the implementation of this inclusive AI technology, the platform aims to create an even more positive environment, where diversity is appropriately reflected.

The introduction of “body type technology” is a significant step forward in expanding representation and inclusivity in the world of visual search platforms. By recognizing and celebrating diverse body types, Pinterest is empowering its users to explore fashion ideas that cater to their individual body types.

