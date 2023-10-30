Pinterest Surpasses Expectations in Q3 Earnings Report: Expanding Focus on Shopping

Pinterest, the visual search and discovery platform, announced better-than-expected profits and revenues in its Q3 earnings report on Monday, leading to a post-market surge of over 13% in its stock price.

In the fourth quarter, Pinterest forecasts a revenue growth rate between 11% and 13%, surpassing analysts’ expectations of an 11.3% growth rate. Additionally, the company anticipates a decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses (excluding revenue costs) 9% to 13%.

Key Q3 financial data exceeded Wall Street’s predictions. The adjusted earnings per share were 28 cents, compared to the consensus estimate of 20 cents. Pinterest’s revenue grew 11% from $684.6 million last year to $763.2 million, surpassing the expected $743.5 million. The total costs and expenses increased nearly 2% to $768.2 million.

The number of monthly active users worldwide rose 8% to 482 million, and the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to $1.61 compared to the estimated $1.59.

Pinterest transformed its Q3 loss of $65.2 million ($0.10 per share) from the previous year into a net profit of $6.73 million ($0.01 per share).

CEO Bill Ready emphasized Pinterest’s unique advantage as a platform for visual search, discovery, and shopping. He stated that the company’s deep user engagement, along with continuous innovation and measurement across the entire purchase journey, would drive better results for advertisers.

While Pinterest’s positive financial performance is notable, it is crucial to consider the potential impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions. As seen with Meta and Snap, the outbreak of the metaverse war and the unpredictability of conflicts can lead to temporary advertising softness. Ready acknowledged the effect of the current Middle East crisis on advertising budgets and noted that some brands had paused their spending. However, larger advertisers are gradually returning. Should the crisis escalate, platforms with a higher focus on brand awareness may be affected more severely than Pinterest. Nevertheless, if advertisers significantly reduce their spending, Pinterest will not be immune to the impact.

Ready emphasized Pinterest’s growing focus on the shopping sector, highlighted recent partnerships such as the collaboration with Amazon. In Amazon’s Q3 earnings report, its online advertising division achieved a 26% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching $12.06 billion.

