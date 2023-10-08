A new feature has been introduced in a popular messaging app that allows users to easily find locked chats. By entering a simple secret code, users can now search for and access locked chats directly from the app’s search bar. Additionally, users can configure a secret code to lock their chats even from companion devices.

The company behind the messaging app suggests using a word or a simple emoji as the secret code for quick access. This added convenience allows users to easily locate and access locked chats without the need to navigate through multiple menus or settings.

Locking chats has become a common practice for users who value their privacy and want to ensure that their conversations remain secure. The ability to lock chats provides an added layer of protection, preventing unauthorized access to private messages.

With this new feature, users can maintain the privacy and security of their chats while also having the convenience of easily finding and accessing them. This can be particularly useful for users who frequently engage in secret or sensitive conversations and want to ensure that their messages are easily accessible when needed.

Overall, the addition of the secret code feature enhances the user experience, providing a seamless and secure way to locate and unlock locked chats. Users can now enjoy the benefits of enhanced privacy without sacrificing convenience.

Definitions:

– Secret code: A unique combination of characters or symbols chosen the user to secure access to locked chats or other sensitive features within an application.

– Locked chats: Private conversations or messages that are protected from unauthorized access through the use of a password or secret code.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]