WhatsApp to Align Verification Badge with Meta’s Branding

WhatsApp is planning to align its verification badge with Meta’s branding, creating a consistent visual identity across Meta platforms, according to a report. The verification badge, currently represented a green checkmark, may be changed to blue, aligning it with Meta’s branding color.

The blue checkmark, which indicates that a channel or business is verified, is still in development and is expected to be implemented in a future update of the WhatsApp application. This change aims to ensure a consistent branding experience for users across various Meta platforms.

Aligning the verification badge color with Meta’s branding is a strategy to enhance the overall visual identity and create a unified experience across different platforms. By adopting blue as the new color for verification, WhatsApp will match the branding of the parent company, Meta.

This change is expected to promote a sense of trust and credibility among users when interacting with verified channels and businesses on WhatsApp. A consistent visual identity across Meta platforms will also help users recognize and differentiate verified entities more easily.

With the growing importance of verification on social media platforms, implementing a recognizable and universally understood verification badge is crucial. WhatsApp’s decision to align its verification badge color with Meta’s branding will strengthen the overall brand coherence within the Meta ecosystem.

