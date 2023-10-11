Hollywood + Media News Recap – October 11, 2023

Here are the latest updates from Hollywood and the media industry:

– The premiere of the Eras Tour will be held tonight at a location called “The Grove” in L.A. Road closures will begin at 3 p.m.

– More than 2300 Hollywood producers have signed a letter requesting the AMPTP to remove the word “producers” from their name. The association’s name is causing misunderstandings and affecting their social standing in the industry.

– SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will continue negotiations today.

– Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have not lived together for the past 7 years, as revealed in a recent interview.

– Apologies for the delay in today’s newsletter. The writer had meetings with executives and encountered travel delays. Gratitude was expressed to Richard for covering the dinner bill last night.

– A special thanks to the USC Marshall School of Business for inviting the writer to speak to their MBA program about the media industry. It seems that there are still people interested in working in Hollywood despite the ups and downs of the industry.

