New Trend: Apple Employees Trending Toward Google, Leaving Amazon Behind

A recent analysis of LinkedIn profiles has revealed that former Apple employees are increasingly leaning towards joining Google, more so than any other tech giant, with Amazon trailing behind a significant margin. The study, conducted business consultancy firm Switch on Business, examined the profiles of tech-savvy employees from top global tech companies to identify where the most talented individuals were being drawn from competitors.

The analysis discovered that Apple employees tend to come from a diverse range of companies such as Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle, Tesla, Nvidia, Adobe, and Meta, in that order. However, the most prominent trend was the high prevalence of former Intel employees transitioning to Apple. This is primarily attributed to Apple’s billion-dollar investment in acquiring Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019, as part of its efforts to design its own mobile chips.

Interestingly, Google emerged as the most sought-after destination for Apple employees after leaving the company, surpassing Amazon a significant margin. Google claimed the top spot, with Amazon lagging far behind at second place. Other companies that ranked prominently as preferred destinations for former Apple employees include Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel, and Oracle.

