WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Android Phones; Users Urged to Update

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has announced the discontinuation of support for several older phones. Starting from October 24th, a batch of phones will no longer be able to run WhatsApp. This decision stems from the fact that the software is no longer compatible with Android 4.4, also known as KitKat, which is still prevalent in many devices. The announcement comes after Google declared this software outdated and marked it as obsolete. Unfortunately, this move puts customers with older operating systems at a higher risk of encountering multiple issues. As a result, WhatsApp has decided to withdraw support for phones running on KitKat Android OS.

According to WaBetaInfo, phones that have not received any WhatsApp updates will not be able to access any future updates from the platform. This means that users of these phones will need to either update their Android OS to a compatible version or consider upgrading their devices. Although there are some reports stating that only a small number of phones are affected this change, with KitKat being the last supported software, users are encouraged to update their phones as soon as possible.

FAQ:

Q: Which Android OS versions will WhatsApp support?

A: WhatsApp will now only support phones running on Android OS 5.0 and later versions.

Q: What happens if my phone does not support WhatsApp anymore?

A: If your phone is not supported WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to use new features of the app, such as the redesigned interface and multi-account functionality.

Q: Is there any information about the support of iOS devices?

A: Currently, there is no news regarding the support for iOS devices.

It is noteworthy that Android KitKat was first introduced in September 2013, making it over a decade old software. The challenge lies in the fact that some phones running on Android 4.4 will receive software updates, while others will not. The key to utilizing WhatsApp again lies in updating to Android 5.0 or above. Those unable to update their phones will need to consider purchasing a new device.

In summary, WhatsApp’s decision to end support for older Android phones highlights the need for users to keep their devices up to date. By doing so, users can continue enjoying the latest features and functionalities provided WhatsApp.