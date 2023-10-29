How to Easily Download WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is a staple for smartphone users. To enhance the user experience, WhatsApp regularly releases new features and tricks for its users. Today, we bring you a trick that allows you to easily download your friend’s WhatsApp status without using any third-party apps.

How long does a WhatsApp status last?

Once a WhatsApp status is uploaded, it remains active for 24 hours. Users can upload their photos, videos, and even text statuses. This status feature is not only available on WhatsApp but also on Facebook and Instagram.

Sometimes, we come across a friend’s WhatsApp status that we really like and want to download. However, we may not know how to do it. In this article, we will guide you on how to download WhatsApp statuses effortlessly.

Here’s how to download WhatsApp statuses:

1. First, download the File Manager app, which displays hidden files. You can find this app on the Play Store.

2. Open the app and click on the menu icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

3. Slide open the left-side menu drawer.

4. Go to Settings.

5. Toggle on the “show hidden files” option.

6. Go back to the main page.

7. Tap on the Internal Storage option located at the bottom.

8. Scroll down and locate the WhatsApp folder. Open it and then tap on the Media folder.

9. Inside the Media folder, you will find a folder named “.Statuses”. Open it.

10. In this folder, you will find all the statuses that you have viewed in the past 24 hours. You can copy or save them as per your preference.

Now, with this simple trick, you can easily download your friend’s WhatsApp statuses and keep them for later viewing.

FAQ

Q: How long does a WhatsApp status last?

A: A WhatsApp status remains active for 24 hours.

Q: Can I download WhatsApp statuses without using third-party apps?

A: Yes, you can easily download WhatsApp statuses without using any third-party apps following the steps mentioned in this article.

Q: Where can I find the downloaded WhatsApp statuses?

A: The downloaded WhatsApp statuses can be found in the “.Statuses” folder inside the WhatsApp Media folder.