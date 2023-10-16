How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages Using a Third-Party App

Summary: Although there is no feature within WhatsApp itself to schedule messages, you can do so using a third-party app. One such app is SKEDit, which allows you to schedule messages on WhatsApp. To use SKEDit, follow these steps: download and install SKEDit from the Google Play Store, sign in to SKEDit, tap on the WhatsApp option in the main menu, enable accessibility for SKEDit in the settings, go back to WhatsApp and select “Ask Me Before Sending,” set the date, time, and message, and save it. The message will be sent automatically on the specified date and time.

While WhatsApp does not offer a native feature to schedule messages, third-party apps like SKEDit provide a workaround for this limitation. By installing SKEDit on your Android smartphone, you can easily schedule messages on WhatsApp. This can be particularly useful when you want to send birthday wishes to someone at midnight without having to stay awake until then.

It is important to note that when using third-party apps, you should exercise caution and only download apps from trusted sources. Always be mindful of the permissions you grant to these apps to ensure the security and privacy of your personal information.

In addition to scheduling messages, WhatsApp has also introduced AI-powered stickers. This feature allows users to create stickers using artificial intelligence. After beta testing, WhatsApp has released AI stickers for all users. However, there is some concern about how WhatsApp utilizes AI for creating these stickers. Users also have the option to report any inappropriate stickers.

Using SKEDit is just one of the methods available to schedule messages on WhatsApp. Various other third-party apps offer similar features, providing users with flexibility and convenience when it comes to messaging on the platform.

