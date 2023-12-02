6 Unique Ways to Use WhatsApp Beyond Chatting with Friends and Family

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular messaging app in many countries, including India. While it excels in connecting people for personal conversations, it also offers a range of features that extend its usability beyond chatting with friends and family. Here are six useful things you can do on WhatsApp in India:

1. Book a Cab: Even if you don’t have the Uber app installed, you can easily book a cab through WhatsApp, thanks to their partnership with the messaging platform. You can set your precise pickup location sharing your real-time location with Uber, without the need to type or pin an address.

2. Book Metro Tickets: Public transportation is highly popular in urban India, but queues for tokens or recharge cards can often be long. With WhatsApp, you can avoid the hassle booking Delhi Metro tickets before leaving your home or office. This WhatsApp ticketing service covers all lines in the Delhi NCR region, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

3. Shop with JioMart: You can now order groceries through WhatsApp partnering with JioMart. Simply create a shopping list and add products to your virtual cart. Once done, you can easily checkout with WhatsApp Pay.

4. Access Digital Locker: Instead of rummaging through your files and folders to find essential documents for identity verification, Indian WhatsApp users can now access their important credentials such as PAN card and driving license directly through the app. This feature is enabled through the government’s DigiLocker service and the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot available on WhatsApp.

5. Rural Healthcare Services: Providing public health services in rural parts of India is a challenge. To address this, WhatsApp has launched a CSC Health Service Desk on its platform. This service provides telehealth consultations, information on government healthcare schemes, COVID-19 resources, and much more, all available in English and Hindi and completely free of charge.

6. Receive Entertainment Updates: Stay up to date with the latest entertainment news, trailers, and releases subscribing to WhatsApp channels from media outlets or content creators. This way, you can receive alerts and updates directly on your WhatsApp, making it convenient to stay connected with your favorite movies, TV shows, or artists.

With these additional functionalities, WhatsApp proves to be more than just a messaging app, catering to diverse needs beyond personal conversations in India.

