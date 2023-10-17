WhatsApp Introduces Interface Changes for Android Users

WhatsApp has started making changes to its app interface on Android, making it easier for users to navigate and use the app with just one hand. The company had previously introduced a bottom-tabbed design for its beta testers at the beginning of this year, which was already active in the iOS version. Now, this stable version will be available for Android users as well. The update, WhatsApp Android 2.23.20.76, will be available to download from the Google Play Store and will feature a new bottom-tab interface. Users will find a small tab with chat, call, and status sections, along with icons that were previously unavailable but are now located at the top of the screen. This change will allow for easier one-handed use of the app with the new navigation system.

In addition to the interface changes, WhatsApp has also begun testing a redesigned interface with new colors and accents in its beta version for both iOS and Android. This update will be available with the WhatsApp Android 2.23.20.76 update. The redesigned interface will include chat, update, community, and call tabs at the bottom, along with icons that were not previously available. These changes aim to improve the overall user experience and make it more convenient to use the app.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is set to introduce a new privacy feature called Advanced. This feature will include a new protect IP address option in the call options. This option will make it difficult for someone to estimate your location securely relaying your location through the WhatsApp server during a call. It is important to note that due to the encryption and routing process, the call quality may be slightly affected the private call relay service. This feature is currently under development and is expected to be released soon.

Overall, these interface changes and new privacy feature demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving and enhancing user experience on its platform.

