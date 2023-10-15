Bank Warba Prepares to Participate in the “Jobti” Conference for the Second Year

Randa Al-Rashed, the head of the Human Resources and Public Services Group, announced that Bank Warba is preparing to participate in the “Jobti” Conference for the second year in a row. This reflects the bank’s belief in the importance of meaningful events that discuss career guidance and future jobs in the labor market.

Bank Warba’s consistent presence in professional and job exhibitions aligns with its strategy to enhance sustainability. Al-Rashed added that in light of the participation and the importance of educating graduates, the bank will be hosting LinkedIn for the first time in Kuwait during the conference. This will provide an opportunity for everyone to learn about the services and features that the company offers and benefit from the expertise of its team members.

Bank Warba always strives to excel through its active participation in job exhibitions to stimulate employment in the private sector in general. It’s worth mentioning that LinkedIn will present two workshops at the “Jobti” Conference to better prepare potential candidates for joining the private sector. The workshops will cover company profiles and how to apply for jobs.

Bank Warba has achieved significant success in a short period, occupying a leading position in the field of Islamic digital banking services for individuals. It is also one of the largest local banks in terms of shareholder numbers. These are some of the key factors that make the bank accessible to all members of society.

Additionally, Bank Warba is among the top 50 banks in the Middle East in terms of market value for the year 2023, according to Forbes Middle East’s classification.

