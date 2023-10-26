Changing Strategies: Lessons Learned from a Failed LinkedIn Lead Generation Campaign

When Fish Digital Agency decided to diversify its client base and expand into the Western market, they turned to LinkedIn for lead generation. However, their $5000 investment over three months did not yield any clients. Despite this setback, the agency gained valuable insights into effectively utilizing the platform.

Initially, Fish Digital Agency primarily served Ukrainian clients, specializing in assisting offline businesses transitioning to the online world. Their niche markets included property developers, fashion manufacturers, food industry businesses, beauty product manufacturers, and B2B service providers. To promote their services internationally, the agency leveraged their existing case studies to attract attention on LinkedIn. They collaborated with an experienced agency to minimize errors in the lead generation process.

Their outbound marketing approach entailed directly reaching out to potential clients through personalized messages. The $5000 budget covered targeted algorithm settings using LinkedIn Sales Navigator and the fees associated with message customization, audience verification, and A/B testing. They set a three-month timeframe for the experiment.

While the profiles of the agency’s founder and chief marketing analyst saw increased profile visits and connection requests, the communication did not lead to desired outcomes. The majority of responses consisted of rejections from prospects. Upon reflection, Fish Digital Agency realized that their target audience, particularly offline business owners and manufacturers, were not heavily present on LinkedIn. Instead, the platform catered more to top-level executives, IT specialists, start-up founders, fintech professionals, crypto industry representatives, and marketers.

Undeterred, the agency decided to reformat their campaign. They shifted their focus to marketers and initiated partnerships through referral programs. Fish Digital Agency would handle the technical tasks while marketers would bring in clients and receive a percentage of the commission.

By targeting marketers who understood the local market, had direct contact with potential clients, and aligned with the agency’s approach, they achieved better results. The revamped campaign successfully generated leads and conversions.

