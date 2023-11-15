New Feature “Voice Chats” Launched on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new feature that is sure to please voice message enthusiasts. The latest update includes the ability to initiate voice chats with up to 32 people, similar to platforms like Discord and Telegram.

Voice chats allow users to have real-time conversations with members of a group, with the flexibility to join and leave the chat at any time. Unlike regular group calls, this mode also allows participants to continue typing messages in the chat, as stated on the WhatsApp blog.

An active voice chat will be displayed in the top corner of the screen, without hindering the overall user experience of the messaging app.

If a voice chat remains empty for an hour, it will automatically close. However, any participant can reopen it. When a group voice chat is initiated, each participant will receive a brief push notification informing them about it.

This feature is currently available only on the primary device linked to the WhatsApp account, and for groups ranging from 33 to 128 people, with a maximum of 32 participants allowed in the call at once.

