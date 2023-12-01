WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Enhance Chat Security

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, has recently introduced a new option that allows users to restrict access to their most important conversations through special passwords. With this new feature, the messenger app owned Zuckerberg aims to provide an added layer of security.

The “Chat Lock” feature has been available since May 2023, and now, it is joined “secret codes” that offer an additional level of protection in the event someone gains access to your phone or if you share your device with someone else.

Developers explain that secret codes are like unique passwords that differ from the one used to unlock your smartphone. They provide an extra safeguard for closed chats. These codes can be created using a combination of letters, numbers, special characters, and even emojis, as demonstrated in the provided example.

WhatsApp users can also choose to hide the “Closed Chats” folder from the general chat list, making it visible only after entering the secret code in the search bar. However, if you prefer to keep your conversations visible, you can leave them in the general chat list.

To move a new chat into the closed category, you simply need to press and hold the chat, without the need to open chat settings.

This new feature is gradually rolling out to users and will be available to everyone in the coming days.

Overall, WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing chat security underscores the importance of protecting our private conversations in an increasingly digital world.

FAQs:

1. How does the secret code feature work in WhatsApp?

Answer: The secret code feature in WhatsApp provides an additional layer of protection for closed chats, allowing users to safeguard their important conversations using unique passwords.

2. Can I hide the “Closed Chats” folder in WhatsApp?

Answer: Yes, WhatsApp allows users to hide the “Closed Chats” folder from the general chat list. It will only become visible after entering the secret code in the search bar.

3. What is the benefit of using secret codes in WhatsApp?

Answer: Secret codes in WhatsApp provide an extra level of security, especially in situations where someone may gain access to your phone or when you share your device with someone else.

4. Can I still keep my conversations visible in the general chat list?

Answer: Yes, if you prefer to keep your conversations visible, you can choose to leave them in the general chat list without hiding the “Closed Chats” folder.