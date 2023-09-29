WhatsApp Introduces AI Features: Chatbots, Image Generation, and Stickers

WhatsApp has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) features to its messaging platform. These new capabilities will offer users unique functionalities not found in other communication apps, including Telegram.

The AI-powered functions will be based on WhatsApp’s own AI technology and will include three main features. First, there will be an embedded chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, that allows users to ask questions and give tasks to the AI assistant. Additionally, users can engage in debates within group chats with “dozens of unique characters” created AI.

WhatsApp will also introduce an image generator that produces photorealistic images, akin to Midjourney. Users can simply enter the command “/imagine” followed a brief description, and the AI will generate the requested image. Another feature will be a sticker generator, where users can enter textually the sticker they desire in a dedicated menu section.

The specific timeline for integrating neural networks and the features associated with them into WhatsApp is currently unclear. However, it is expected that the updates will first roll out to beta testers before becoming available to all users.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp added one of Telegram’s key features, channels, which is now available in 150 countries, including Ukraine.

In other news, starting next month, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android smartphones running operating systems below version 5.0. Despite these devices being older, this change will affect millions of users.

