WhatsApp now lets you use two accounts on one device

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to operate two accounts simultaneously on one device, such as personal and work accounts. To add a second account, users must have a phone number and the corresponding SIM card, and the feature is only supported on devices that allow multiple SIM cards or eSIM.

To add a second account, users need to go to the WhatsApp settings, tap on the arrow next to their username, and select “Add Account.” This feature also allows users to customize privacy settings and notifications for each account separately.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp recently launched the Channels feature in over 150 countries, including Ukraine. Channels are presented as a private way to receive important news and initially available to select organizations, sports teams, artists, and opinion leaders, with plans to make it accessible to all users in the coming months.

In September, WhatsApp began testing a feature that will make it compatible with other messaging apps. Although the “External Chats” screen is currently non-functional, its presence suggests the first step towards implementing cross-platform messaging with other apps.

This update further enhances the functionality and flexibility of WhatsApp, allowing users to better manage their personal and professional communication on a single device.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Blog