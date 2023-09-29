The editorial team of “Верстка” magazine has announced the opening of their page on Pinterest, a photo-hosting platform known for its “boards.” The main focus of the page is to showcase infographics from lengthy articles, offering quick access to visual representations of complex information. Additionally, users can find short videos on the page.

According to the announcement, the Pinterest page serves as a convenient way to access their infographics with explanations, as well as reels from Instagram and their latest long-form articles.

“Верстка” magazine was established after the start of a military special operation. Initially, the authors, who were in exile, focused on issues related to self-defense forces. However, access to the “Верстка” website was soon blocked due to the nature of its coverage of Ukrainian events.

The publication regularly publishes materials citing anonymous sources, which are dedicated to the moods and plans of the Russian leadership.

It’s important to note that Meta Platforms Inc., the company that owns social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has been declared an extremist organization a court ruling on March 21, 2022. Its activities are prohibited in Russia.

Sources:

– “Верстка” magazine

– Court ruling on Meta Platforms Inc.