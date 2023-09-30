Teachers in Dagestan to Switch to Russian WhatsApp Alternatives

Teachers in the Republic of Dagestan have been banned from using the messaging app WhatsApp for work purposes. The app, owned Meta, which has been declared extremist and banned in Russia, will be replaced Russian alternatives. The decision was announced without an explanation, but schools have been instructed to use the messaging platform “VKontakte” and the educational platform “Sferum” as a substitute.

This ban on WhatsApp has already been implemented in other Russian regions, including Yekaterinburg, where educators were advised to cease using WhatsApp for communication. The same requirements were also given to the police, who were instructed to switch to Telegram or remove any mentions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) from their WhatsApp group names.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp would no longer be supported on outdated Android smartphones starting from October 24th. URA.RU has previously provided detailed information on who in Russia will be affected the loss of access to this messaging app. Additionally, Roskomnadzor, the Russian media watchdog, has announced the potential blocking of WhatsApp. If the app contains channels with prohibited information in Russia, it may become inaccessible in the country. (Source: Baza)

Definitions:

– Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

– VKontakte: A popular Russian social media platform similar to Facebook.

– Sferum: An educational platform used in Russia.

Sources: Baza, URA.RU