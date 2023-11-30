Russian Court Finds Snap Inc. Guilty of Violating Data Storage Obligation

Snap Inc., the parent company of popular social media platform Snapchat, has been found guilty a Russian court of violating data storage obligations. The court ruling, based on Article 13.11, Part 9 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation, pertains to the company’s failure to store personal data within Russian territory.

In a landmark decision, the court ruled that Snap Inc. had failed to comply with the legal requirement of storing personal data of Russian users on servers located within the country. This obligation was introduced as part of Russia’s efforts to enhance data protection and ensure state control over personal information.

The court’s decision highlights the importance placed on data sovereignty and the protection of user privacy within the Russian legal framework. Information privacy has emerged as a significant concern globally, with governments seeking greater control over personal data and cross-border information flows.

Snap Inc. has been facing increasing scrutiny in various jurisdictions concerning its handling of user data. This ruling serves as a reminder to multinational technology companies of the need to comply with local regulations and maintain transparency in their data practices.

