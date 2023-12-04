Russian internet watchdog fines foreign social media platforms for non-compliance with self-regulation law

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has issued 14 protocols against foreign social media platforms for violating the self-regulation law in just three months. This information was disclosed the agency’s press service, as reported the Russian news agency TASS.

According to the press release, Roskomnadzor has issued these protocols against social media platform owners for non-compliance with the self-regulation law. The protocols have been filed under Article 13.50 of the Administrative Offenses Code and Article 19.7.10-4 of the Administrative Offenses Code.

Out of the 14 protocols, eight will be reviewed in court, while the remaining six have resulted in fines. Several social media giants, including Google, Telegram, Pinterest, and Twitch, have been fined 900,000 rubles each, whereas Likee has been fined 800,000 rubles and TikTok 750,000 rubles.

The self-regulation law came into effect on February 1, 2021. Social media platforms are now required to monitor and delete prohibited content, provide a dedicated platform for user complaints, and publish annual reports on their efforts to enforce the law. Amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code, which hold platforms accountable for non-compliance with self-regulation, came into effect on September 1, 2023.

Roskomnadzor highlights that not all foreign social media platforms actively moderate their platforms or provide the necessary information, even after receiving requests from the agency.

Source: TASS (tass.com)