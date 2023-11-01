New Opportunities for Twitter: Transforming into an All-in-One Platform

Twitter’s acquisition and transformation into X have been a complex process. Advertisers have left the platform, and the X Premium subscription did not receive enough attention. The business has not become profitable, and the company’s value continues to decline.

However, Elon Musk, during a recent meeting with employees, expressed optimism about the future of X. He believes that X is experiencing the fastest pace of innovation among any internet company.

Musk reiterated his plans to make X an “all-in-one” program, similar to China’s WeChat but significantly better. He described it as a convenient place where users can make payments, send messages, make video calls, and more.

Recently launched audio and video calling features were praised Musk as “super cool.” He stated that X will offer all the features people are accustomed to from FaceTime or Signal. Video quality has also been improved, and users can now upload entire movies to X.

According to Musk, the profit-sharing feature for creators has already generated over $20 million for users, and they expect this amount to increase. The number of authors on the platform has grown tenfold in the last six months.

Regarding the launch of payments, the company is currently waiting for approval, which may come in the next few months. Musk stated that people will find it incredibly cool to go from text or video comments to direct messages and then to audio/video calls, all while being able to make payments within the platform.

Additionally, Musk shared impressive statistics about X’s user activity, including half a billion monthly users, half a billion daily posts, and 100 billion daily views. The platform continues to attract approximately one million new users every day, and the time spent on the platform is increasing.

X has already launched a job posting feature, which has caught the interest of advertisers. The next step, as revealed CEO Linda Yakkarino, is the introduction of X Dating, a feature that will add dating site capabilities to the platform.

Despite facing accusations from the EU for allowing misinformation on the platform, Musk highlighted the launch of the Community Notes feature. Instead of content moderation specialists, users themselves can mark posts that they believe contain harmful information.

Musk sees Community Notes as “the best and only source of truth on the Internet.”

Regarding the Not a Bot program, currently in a testing phase in New Zealand and the Philippines, which charges users one dollar per year, Musk suggested that it could soon expand to other countries. He believes it is accessible to people in economically challenged regions who have internet access and an electronic device.

Yakkarino revealed that X is working on a list of approximately 200 innovative products.

By transforming into an all-in-one platform, X aims to attract both users and advertisers who seek a comprehensive social media experience. With Elon Musk’s enthusiasm and vision, Twitter may find new opportunities for growth and profitability.

