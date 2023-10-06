China and WeChat: New Horizons of Global Propaganda

China has been actively leveraging social media platforms as a tool for propaganda to promote its positions and policies. The Chinese Ministry of State Security has been particularly active on WeChat, publishing nearly 50 articles and comments, as well as three videos in September. While the ministry does not disclose the number of subscribers to its WeChat account, 36 of the published articles have attracted 100,000 views each.

Experts note that this social media activity reflects the increasing political role of the agency under the leadership of Xi Jinping, who has made national security a priority in recent years. Shina Chestnut Grathens, a professor at the University of Texas, has pointed out that the new WeChat account may be a response to recent decisions to enhance education in national security and changes in the anti-spying law.

The main goal of the WeChat account is to promote Xi Jinping’s concept of “overall security” and raise public awareness about counter-espionage. The account also actively covers American intelligence activities targeting China. For example, it highlighted a publication about the US National Security Agency hacking telecommunications giant Huawei, which was revealed in documents leaked Edward Snowden in 2013.

In addition, the ministry used its WeChat account to announce the arrest of a Chinese official named Hao, who is accused of being recruited the CIA during his studies in Japan.

Despite the active use of social media for propaganda purposes, experts believe that decisions regarding foreign policy are still made at the highest level, and Xi Jinping remains the key decision-maker in these matters.