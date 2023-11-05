Futuristic Dream Home in Raubichi: A Slice of Luxury

A stunning architectural marvel surrounded lush greenery, this house in the village of Raubichi is like stepping into the sets of a foreign film. Boasting expansive corner windows, a bright kitchen with an island and terrace, multiple floors with spacious rooms, and a stylish interior, this property is a dream come true for any home enthusiast. Priced at $730,000, it offers a unique blend of modern design and natural beauty.

Located approximately 18 km from Minsk, this house sits on a corner plot next to a serene forest. Built in 2020, the structure features a combination of aerated concrete blocks and reinforced concrete floors. The façade is adorned with beautiful clinker bricks, and the roof is covered with composite shingles, adding to its contemporary appeal. With a total area of 224.1 m², this cottage provides ample space for comfortable living.

The interior of the house is exquisitely designed, with a stylish and minimalist approach to decor. The large windows offer panoramic views of the surrounding greenery and the nearby forest, creating a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors. On the ground floor, you’ll find a spacious open-plan kitchen and living area, a study, a guest bedroom, and a bathroom with a shower.

A glimmering staircase leads to the second floor, which boasts a bright and spacious hallway. The attic level houses the master bedroom with a generously-sized walk-in closet, a children’s room, and a combined bathroom with a bathtub and washing machine.

The lower level of the house features a sizable two-car garage, as well as a utility room and storage space. Heating is provided a gas system, and water and sewage services are fully connected.

Situated on privately-owned land spanning approximately 25 acres, the property is securely fenced and offers a sense of privacy. The picturesque surroundings also include a nearby river and reservoir, making it a truly charming location.

With its contemporary design, abundant natural light, and seamless integration with nature, this futuristic dream home in Raubichi is a rare find on the market. Priced at $730,000, it offers a unique opportunity to experience luxury living at its finest.

FAQ

1. What is the price of the house in Raubichi?

The house in Raubichi is priced at $730,000.

2. When was the house built?

The house was built in 2020.

3. What are the features of the house?

The house features expansive corner windows, a bright kitchen with an island and terrace, multiple floors with spacious rooms, a stylish interior, and a two-car garage.

4. How is the house heated?

The house is heated using a gas system.

5. What are the nearby amenities?

The property is located near a river and a reservoir, providing picturesque surroundings.