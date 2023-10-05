WhatsApp to Introduce Text Formatting Options

WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature that will allow users to format their text while typing messages. The update is expected to be released in the upcoming beta version of WhatsApp, possibly version 2.23.21.3 for Android operating systems. However, there is no information available regarding its availability for iOS users at this time.

With this update, users will be able to format their text adding bullet or numbered lists, creating quotes, and highlighting text in separate blocks. This feature will make it easier for users to convey their messages more effectively and provide a clearer visual representation of tasks, to-do lists, or shopping lists.

It is unclear whether this update will be available to users in Russia, as they have not been included in the “secret” communication channels. It is possible that the new feature will be initially rolled out to international users and later to others, including Russian users.

Notably, this text formatting feature is currently unavailable in the competing messaging platform Telegram, where text highlighting can only be done manually inputting numbers to simulate a list.

The beta version of WhatsApp with the text formatting feature is expected to be available for download in the coming weeks, as the feature undergoes testing.

– Information from verified sources indicates that WhatsApp will introduce text formatting options in its next update.

